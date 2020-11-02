1,431 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS opened at $141.29 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.