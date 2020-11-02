Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,753 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Hologic worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 141.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hologic by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.82 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

