Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,676,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of AT&T worth $275,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.