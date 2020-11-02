Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $27.28 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $27,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 162,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seagen by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $166.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.40 and its 200 day moving average is $165.90. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $18,688,184 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

