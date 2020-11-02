Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average is $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.56, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

