Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.56, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.