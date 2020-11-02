Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,669,262 shares of company stock worth $544,151,672 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

