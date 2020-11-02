Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,616.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,463.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,738.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

