1,308 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after buying an additional 80,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after buying an additional 241,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $166.20 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

