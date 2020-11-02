Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $266.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.03 and its 200 day moving average is $257.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

