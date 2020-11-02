The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Welch Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $38,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.