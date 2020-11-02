Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

