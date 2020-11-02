Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.10 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

