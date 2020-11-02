Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

