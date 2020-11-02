JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPM stock opened at $98.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

