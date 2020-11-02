Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 965 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

