JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

