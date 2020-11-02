JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.04 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

