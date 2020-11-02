Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 766 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 55.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 762.2% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,006,000 after buying an additional 520,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 445,209 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $30,230,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $96.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -312.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

