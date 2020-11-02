Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $402,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $314,000.

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $256.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.06. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $414.20.

