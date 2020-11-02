Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after buying an additional 782,345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.46. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

