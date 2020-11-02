Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 89.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 129.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

TM stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

