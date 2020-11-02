Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,251,000 after buying an additional 97,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $300.77 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $338.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.25.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

