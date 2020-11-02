Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 351,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $252,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 110.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.