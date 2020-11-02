Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,668,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

OKTA stock opened at $209.83 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

