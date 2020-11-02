Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 39.7% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 730,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 207,581 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

