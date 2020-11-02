Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $47.63 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 85.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

