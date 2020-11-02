Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

NYSE:LAC opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Lithium Americas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $873.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

