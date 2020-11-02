Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $94.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

