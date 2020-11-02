5,125 Shares in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Protective Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of PTVCB opened at $13.15 on Monday. Protective Insurance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

