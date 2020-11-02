Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 62.8% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,263,000 after buying an additional 4,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,832,000 after acquiring an additional 808,425 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,394,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,217,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after purchasing an additional 377,836 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,110,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.