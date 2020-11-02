Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

