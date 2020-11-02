Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,048,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 1,129,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 934,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 872,602 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $3.82 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $674.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

