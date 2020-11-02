The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 2,539.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $8,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

