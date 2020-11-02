Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 57.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,899 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in FireEye by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in FireEye by 6.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in FireEye by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,533 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $13.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

