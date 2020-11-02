Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 2,264.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $160.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -148.48 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

