Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 609,792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,046,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Forterra by 45.1% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $854.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Forterra Inc has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. Analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

