iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 218,093 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 735,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 678,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

