Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $201,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $248,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $48.80 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

