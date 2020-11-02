Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,299,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,290,000 after buying an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,579,000 after acquiring an additional 647,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,532,705 shares of company stock worth $172,239,148.

NYSE SNAP opened at $39.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

