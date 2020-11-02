Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of electroCore worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of electroCore by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of electroCore by 134.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get electroCore alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. electroCore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.51 on Monday. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $67.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.76.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.