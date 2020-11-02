Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 64,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 407,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period.

ROUS opened at $31.05 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

