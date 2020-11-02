Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 64,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 407,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period.

ROUS opened at $31.05 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

