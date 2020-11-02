Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $125.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -291.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,016 shares of company stock worth $15,832,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

