Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $296,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $406,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,955.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,022 shares of company stock worth $15,968,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

