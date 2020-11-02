iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 195.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 132,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 72,572 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $38.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

