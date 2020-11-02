Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $76.37 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

