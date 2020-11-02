Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $522,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $787,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 21,750 shares worth $1,042,693. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

