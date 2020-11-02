Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 134.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ecolab by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after buying an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $183.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

