Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $76.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.79.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

