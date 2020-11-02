Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

INTU stock opened at $314.68 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.